NAB chairman to review performance of bureaus, headquarters

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal directed all Director Generals of NAB to conduct all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations according on merit in accordance with law.

The NAB chairman chaired the monthly meeting of NAB Regional Bureaus to review the performance of all Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarters in order to further improve the performance and efficiency of NAB.

He said that corruption is root cause of all evil and is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands across the board by using all its resources. The NAB chairman said that NAB due to its effective national anti-corruption strategy by adopting “Accountability for All” policy for eradication of corruption has started yielding excellent results.

He said the operational methodology of NAB for processing of all corruption cases from complaint verification, inquiry and investigation have also been reviewed and NAB is geared up to the expectations of nation to eradicate corruption from country and to recover looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in national exchequer. He said the NAB since its inception has deposited Rs303 billion in the national exchequer.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB with improved infrastructure and rationalized workload, timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of case from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to investigation and finally to a reference in Accountability Court. He said that youth is the future of Pakistan therefore NAB will continue its policy to give special emphases on involving youth in order to aware them about the ill effects of corruption from an early age so that they may hate corruption in all its forms in future.

The chairman further said that NAB in collaboration with HEC has established more than 50 thousands Character Building Societies (CBS) in all the leading universities/colleges across the country to build an effective edifice against corruption. The NAB chairman directed all Regional Bureaus of NAB to double their efforts in eradication of corruption from Pakistan as NAB is absolutely determined to make Pakistan corruption free.