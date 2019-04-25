Woman found hanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A married girl of Chak 235/RB was found hanged under suspicious circumstances.
Saba was married with Khurram and some time back she eloped with a man identified as Aqib. Now, few days ago she was brought to her house.
Reportedly, Saba exchanged harsh words with her in-laws last evening and the next day she was found hanged from the ceiling of her house. Some locals termed the incident a suicide and others declared it a murder. The Dijkot police are investigating. \
TWO YOUTHS DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two youngsters died in separate road accidents in Faisalabad on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist Zahid Iqbal of Chak 625/GB was moving when a van hit him on main village road, leaving him dead on the spot. Teenager Muhammad Anwer of Chak 519/GB died and his mother sustained critical injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on main road of the village.
