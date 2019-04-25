close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Woman raped, four abducted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

OKARA: A woman was raped while four others were abducted in different incidents here on Wednesday. The woman (S) of village 34/2R was present her home when accused Asghar Ali came and raped her on gun point. Akhtar Bibi of village 20/GD was abducted by accused Nawaz and his accomplices. The abductors also took away Rs 785,000 and 5 tola gold. Majida Bibi of village 17/1AL was kidnapped by Nazir Ahmad and his accomplices. Zaitoon Bibi of L-Plot Fojianwala was kidnapped by accused Waqas and his accomplices. Zarina Bibi was abducted in Dharanga by accused Waris and his accomplices.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan