Woman raped, four abducted

OKARA: A woman was raped while four others were abducted in different incidents here on Wednesday. The woman (S) of village 34/2R was present her home when accused Asghar Ali came and raped her on gun point. Akhtar Bibi of village 20/GD was abducted by accused Nawaz and his accomplices. The abductors also took away Rs 785,000 and 5 tola gold. Majida Bibi of village 17/1AL was kidnapped by Nazir Ahmad and his accomplices. Zaitoon Bibi of L-Plot Fojianwala was kidnapped by accused Waqas and his accomplices. Zarina Bibi was abducted in Dharanga by accused Waris and his accomplices.