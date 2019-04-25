Woman raped, four abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A woman was raped while four others were abducted in different incidents here on Wednesday. The woman (S) of village 34/2R was present her home when accused Asghar Ali came and raped her on gun point. Akhtar Bibi of village 20/GD was abducted by accused Nawaz and his accomplices. The abductors also took away Rs 785,000 and 5 tola gold. Majida Bibi of village 17/1AL was kidnapped by Nazir Ahmad and his accomplices. Zaitoon Bibi of L-Plot Fojianwala was kidnapped by accused Waqas and his accomplices. Zarina Bibi was abducted in Dharanga by accused Waris and his accomplices.
OKARA: A woman was raped while four others were abducted in different incidents here on Wednesday. The woman (S) of village 34/2R was present her home when accused Asghar Ali came and raped her on gun point. Akhtar Bibi of village 20/GD was abducted by accused Nawaz and his accomplices. The abductors also took away Rs 785,000 and 5 tola gold. Majida Bibi of village 17/1AL was kidnapped by Nazir Ahmad and his accomplices. Zaitoon Bibi of L-Plot Fojianwala was kidnapped by accused Waqas and his accomplices. Zarina Bibi was abducted in Dharanga by accused Waris and his accomplices.