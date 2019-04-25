Man killed, son injured in roof-collapse

SARGODHA: A man was killed while his son received injuries when the roof of their house collapsed during rain in Jhal Chakian police limits. Ghulam Hussain (35), a resident of Chak 3/NB, and his son Imdad Hussain were sleeping in their house when its dilapidated roof collapsed during heavy rain. Consequently, Ghulam Hussain died on the spot while his son sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured man to the DHQ Hospital.