3 arrested for luring youngsters to drugs, making indecent videos

FAISALABAD: Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday from Madina Town for luring youngsters to drugs and making their indecent videos, Geo News reported.

As per a report, a 15-year-old boy complained to the police that Bilal was involved in selling and transporting ice along with a network of drug peddlers.

The teenager told police that suspect Bilal would get youngsters addicted to ice, then make their indecent videos and use them to blackmail them.

The 15-year-old told the police that suspect Bilal used to claim to be closely associated with police and sometimes say that he is the ‘SP or DSP’ and no one can take action against him.

The teenager further alleged that Bilal used to rape girls, who used to come to him.

The police conducted a raid on the information provided by the 15-year-old and arrested three suspects.

SSP Operations Ismailur Rahman said, "Three suspects of a network involved in selling ice have been arrested. A youngster had come to us regarding complains of porn videos and acting on the information he shared, we have taken that entire network into custody.” Further investigation is under way.