Two more cases of alleged negligence of doctors

MULTAN: Two patients died due to the alleged negligence of doctors in Multan and Khanewal on Wednesday.

Asif Mehmood was brought to a private hospital in Multan. Before operating on the patient, the doctors allegedly administered a heavy dose of anesthesia to him, which claimed his life. The deceased’s family members, who were present in the hospital, staged a demonstration against the doctors. In the meantime, all staffers of the hospital escaped. On information, police reached the spot, but the deceased’s family members refused to disperse and demanded arrest of the hospital management. Another incident of alleged negligence of the doctors took place in Khanewal, police said. Noshad, a resident of Kot Dost Muhammad, was brought to the Khanewal District Headquarters Hospital emergency ward with cardiac pain, but the doctor did not treat him for two hours and he died in front of his family. The deceased’s family members staged a demonstration against the doctor and hospital staff.

MS Dr Sumera and Additional MS Dr Amir Khera reached the emergency ward afterwards. Dr Amir Khera accused storekeeper Zafar of not providing medicine to the patient and started slapping him, and handed him over to the police along with dispenser Nadeem Malik.

On the other hand, Noshad’s family claimed that he died owing to the alleged negligence of the doctor and staff nurse. They alleged that the doctor delayed the treatment, saying that his shift was over.

They demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take notice of the incident. However, doctors rejected the patients’ death due to negligence. They said: “All the doctors make their utmost efforts to save the lives of patients, but they have no control on life and death."