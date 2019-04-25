‘15 dead’ in huge blast in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JISR AL-SHUGHUR: A powerful explosion Wednesday killed 15 people including more than a dozen civilians in jihadist-held northwest Syria, a war monitor said, as rescuers searched for people trapped under the rubble. An AFP reporter at the scene saw a building of at least four storeys that had collapsed in the town of Jisr al-Shughur in Idlib, a region controlled by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate. One opposite had partially caved in while surrounding buildings appeared on the verge of collapse. A civil defence worker eased himself under a massive slab of fallen concrete to search for victims, as three colleagues crouched by his side to help.
