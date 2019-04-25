Woman wakes up after 27 years in coma

DUBAI: An Emirati woman opened her eyes and regained consciousness after spending 27 years in a coma induced by a serious brain injury, her family said Wednesday. Munira Omar was 32 when she was injured in a road traffic accident in 1991 after picking up her son Omar from school in the city of Al-Ain. Omar survived — and lived to see his mother awake again decades later in a hospital bed in Germany, where she had been transferred for medical care. “I always believed that my mother would get better,” Omar, now 32 himself, told AFP by phone. “Many doctors had told us not to expect much after being in a coma for 15 or 20 years, but I would not accept that. “This is all in God’s hands, and I never lost hope.”