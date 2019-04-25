close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
AFP
April 25, 2019

Brain implant translates thought to speech

World

AFP
April 25, 2019

PARIS: People unable to communicate due to injury or brain damage may one day speak again, after scientists on Thursday unveiled a revolutionary implant that decodes words directly from a person’s thoughts.

Several neurological conditions can ruin a patient’s ability to articulate, and many currently rely on communication devices that use head or eye movements to spell out words one painstaking letter at a time.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, said they had successfully reconstructed “synthetic” speech using an implant to scan the brain signals of volunteers as they read several hundred sentences aloud. While they stress the technology is in its early stages, it nonetheless has the potential to transpose thoughts of mute patients in real time. Instead of trying to directly translate the electrical activity to speech, the team behind the study, published in the journal Nature, adopted a three-stage approach.

