Inter-School Blind Cricket begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, using cricket for the capacity building of visually impaired in all walks of life, is taking measures to develop the Cricket for the visually challenged at grass-roots level by focusing on schools cricket.

For this purpose, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has been conducting 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament from April 25 (today) to 29, 2019 at Faisalabad. The inauguration ceremony of the event will take place on April 25, 2019 at Boranwala Cricket Ground Faisalabad at 11:00am.

Schedule: April 25: Al-Maktoom Isb Vs AKAB AJK

April 25: Lahore Vs Bahawalpur

April 26: Rangers Karachi Vs AKAB AJK

April 26: Lahore Vs Peshawar

April 27: Al-Maktoom Isb Vs Rangers Karachi

April 27: Bahawalpur Vs Peshawar

April 28: Semifinal 1A vs 2B

April 28: Semifinal 1B vs 2A

April 29: Final between two top teams.