close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Inter-School Blind Cricket begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, using cricket for the capacity building of visually impaired in all walks of life, is taking measures to develop the Cricket for the visually challenged at grass-roots level by focusing on schools cricket.

For this purpose, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has been conducting 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament from April 25 (today) to 29, 2019 at Faisalabad. The inauguration ceremony of the event will take place on April 25, 2019 at Boranwala Cricket Ground Faisalabad at 11:00am.

Schedule: April 25: Al-Maktoom Isb Vs AKAB AJK

April 25: Lahore Vs Bahawalpur

April 26: Rangers Karachi Vs AKAB AJK

April 26: Lahore Vs Peshawar

April 27: Al-Maktoom Isb Vs Rangers Karachi

April 27: Bahawalpur Vs Peshawar

April 28: Semifinal 1A vs 2B

April 28: Semifinal 1B vs 2A

April 29: Final between two top teams.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports