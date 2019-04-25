Inter-School Blind Cricket begins today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, using cricket for the capacity building of visually impaired in all walks of life, is taking measures to develop the Cricket for the visually challenged at grass-roots level by focusing on schools cricket.
For this purpose, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has been conducting 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament from April 25 (today) to 29, 2019 at Faisalabad. The inauguration ceremony of the event will take place on April 25, 2019 at Boranwala Cricket Ground Faisalabad at 11:00am.
Schedule: April 25: Al-Maktoom Isb Vs AKAB AJK
April 25: Lahore Vs Bahawalpur
April 26: Rangers Karachi Vs AKAB AJK
April 26: Lahore Vs Peshawar
April 27: Al-Maktoom Isb Vs Rangers Karachi
April 27: Bahawalpur Vs Peshawar
April 28: Semifinal 1A vs 2B
April 28: Semifinal 1B vs 2A
April 29: Final between two top teams.
