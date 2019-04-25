Condolence

LAHORE: A number of cricket and other sports organizers and players have condoled the sad demise of sister of Sarfraz Ahmed, Editor Sports ‘The News’ and mother of Azhar Masood, sports reporter.

Pakistan Veterans Association CEO Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, former captain Intikhab Alam, Mujahid Hameed, Rizwan Nisar, Mohsin Aftab Qureshi, Hammad Maqbool, Salman Khan, Amer Ilyas Butt, Ch Shafqat, Waleed Yaqoob, Manzoor Ali Arif, Qaiser Waheed, Javed Ashraf, Mohamad Qaleem, Syed Najamus Saeed, Azhar Hussain, Zahoor Alam, Rub Nawaz, Malik Sarwar, Baba Khurshid, Malik Kamran Yousuf and several other officials and players expressed their heartfelt condolences.