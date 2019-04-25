Hsieh faces Osaka

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: World number one Naomi Osaka will have a chance for revenge on Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei this week when the two meet in the second round of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart. Hsieh came from behind to beat China’s Wang Qiang in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to set up a second round clash with Osaka, whom she beat in Miami last month.
