Raheel excels in PGF qualification match

LAHORE: At the end of the third round in the four rounds Professionals Event competition of the Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School Event 2019-20, in progress at the Garrison Golf Club Golf Course the talented young one of Gujranwala Golf Club, Raheel Ikram showed amazing control and application of golfing skills and emerged as the leader as this event moves into the final phase.

The field consists of 120 golf professionals who seek spots in the national golf circuit of Pakistan, as part of their urge for earning lucrative money and also glory, if their performances start to fall in the excellence category. During the course of the third round on Wednesday, Raheel did demonstrate flashes of outstanding golf and though he did face a few inaccurate shots also, his overall performance was loaded with optimism and one expects that in the competitions to come he will stand out as a bright prospect. He has managed scores of 68, 74 and 74 and an overall aggregate of 216, which in golfing terms sums up to level par, an indicator that he possesses skills that are above average.

Out of the 119 other participants in the race for impressive positions, the notable ones are Asif Shafi (LGG) at a three days aggregate of 219, three strokes behind the leader. Following him at a score of 220 are Zahir Shah (Peshawar) and M Safdar (LGG). More golf professionals pursuing good positions are Akhtar Ali (KGC), Danish (PAF) Afsar Ali (KGC), M Rohail (Gymkhana), M Sohail (MGGC) and M Ramzan(Royal Palm). The final round of this Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School Event will be played today (Thursday) at the Garrison Golf Course.