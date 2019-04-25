‘Spanish Cup could be played in S Arabia’

MADRID: The Spanish Super Cup could be played in Saudi Arabia from 2020 after the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, admitted on Wednesday the move is a “possibility”.

According to a report in Marca on Tuesday, the RFEF is negotiating a six-year deal for the competition to be played in the Middle-East from January 2020. “It’s a possibility,” Rubiales said during a media breakfast with journalists in Madrid. The RFEF is reportedly hoping to earn around 30 million euros per year from the agreement. “It is very difficult to reach that figure, very, very difficult,” Rubiales added.