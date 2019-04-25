close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
AFP
April 25, 2019

FA Cup winners to be served non-alcoholic champagne

Sports

AFP
April 25, 2019

LONDON: The winners of next month’s FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford will for the first time celebrate with non-alcoholic champagne to accommodate those who do not drink.The FA said in a statement that they had taken note of those players who do not drink for religious reasons, are tee-total or too young to consume alcohol.“Winning teams will be awarded with non-alcoholic ‘champagne’ for their celebrations in all FA competitions, starting from this year’s FA Cup Final,” read a statement cited by Sky Sports.

