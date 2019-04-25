Masnada takes stage three

ROME: Italy’s Fausto Masnada won Wednesday’s third stage of the Tour of the Alps which saw Team Sky’s Pavel Sivakov hang on to the overall lead despite sniping attempts from Vincenso Nibali.

Masnada closed out the 106 kilometre fourth stage from Salorno to Baselga di Pine with a final solo breakaway to forge a five second win over Sivakov’s Sky teammate, Britain’s Teo Geoghegan Hart, who claimed stage one of the tour. Poland’s Rafal Majka,

riding for Bora-Hansgrohe, was third.

Known as the ‘shark’, 2014 Tour de France winner Nibali was a danger to Sivakov on the final climb.But Chris Froome, out of contention for the lead himself at this point, hit back on behalf of his Sky teammate, helping Sivakov keep in touch with the rampant Italian by responding to two attacks over the closing stages.

As a result Sivakov has an eight second lead over Astana’s Czech rider Jan Hart going into Thursday’s 134-kilometre fourth stage from Baselga di Pine to Cles.