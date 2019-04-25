close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Pak duo remains unimpressive in Asian Athletics

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistani sprinters Uzair Rehman and Sahib-e-Asra also failed to show impressive performance in their respective 200m competitions on the third day of the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday night. Uzair, after clearing the first round, faltered in the semifinals when he finished at the 11th spot with a timing of 21.48 seconds out of 21 contestants who completed the race. One athlete did not finish and two were disqualified. Uzair, earlier, qualified for the semifinals when he clocked 21.48 in the first round. Meanwhile in the women’s 200m Sahib-e-Asra, failed to qualify for the semifinals despite her personal best timing of 24.71 in the first round. With this Pakistan’s journey in the continental event also ended without fetching any medal. The event also served as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, 400m specialist and Olympian Mehboob Ali and high jumper Sheroz were the others who represented Pakistan in the event.

