‘New PSEDIB constitution to be tabled in federal cabinet for approval soon’

ISLAMABAD: Law Ministry has vetted new constitution of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) which will now be known as Pakistan Sports Education, Development and Infrastructure Board (PSEDIB).

Akbar Durrani, Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) confirmed to The News that the new constitution formed recently with the help and coordination of Task Force on Sports has got vetted from the Ministry of Law and would soon be tabled in Federal Cabinet for approval. “Yes, the Ministry has vetted the new constitution of the PSEDIB which would now be tabled for approval with Federal Cabinet. After going through the necessary process, the constitution would be made public,” secretary IPC Akbar Durrani said.

He said the constitution would be sent for the Cabinet approval at the arrival of Dr Fahmida Mirza who is out of the country these days. “The Minister is due next week, after her arrival we would be in a position to send the constitution for Cabinet approval,” secretary IPC said. The News has already published salient features of the new constitution in its March 28 issue.

According to the new constitution, the PSEDIB would drive its powers from Board of Governors and Executive Committee that would be given fresh look in an effort to make these more proactive.

Besides the Board and Committee, the Director General PSEDIP would also have required powers to run day to day business.For the first time, the PSEDIB has also given the responsibility to develop cricket grounds throughout the country that earlier was the sole responsibility of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While framing all regulations, the Board would follow the international best practices and standards to ensure transparency and accountability. The Government has already decided to follow UK Sports Structure and the team from abroad would soon be visiting the country to guide in its execution, as confirmed by a top official of the Ministry of IPC.

The purpose and function of the PSEDIB would be to plan, organize, implement and maintenance of government funded sports infrastructures and integration of similar activities at national level through coordination with the respective provincial sports boards and development of sports education through coordination with the different provincial sports departments.

The Board (PSEDIB) powers extendable to whole country would be to develop sports policy and programmes with the help of education sector, health sector and local governments for integration of sports into all aspects of youth development and at grassroots level with a focused shift of organized sports at the local level as well as in the educational institutions. For the first HEC would have role to play in determining the future of Pakistan sports. Apart from that, the PSEDIB shall also be mandated to liaison with stakeholders, conduct sports performance review and suggest policy measure to the government. The Board would be required to develop in coordination integrated Sports Development Policy for development of a sports culture providing government support and providing for private sector partnering. Facilitating implementation of international obligations shall also be the function of this Board. The Task Force draft under which the PSEDIB constitution has been formulated maintains that sports is a provincial subject according the constitution of Pakistan.

The proposed constitution of the PSEDIB maintains that responsibility of provincial governments to allocate funds for the development of sports and sports infrastructure as per their priority. The private sector may be invited to manage and maintain its operations under Public Private Partnership. PSEDIB has also been given the mandate to run the educational programmes up to the Doctorate Degree in Physical Education/Sports Sciences.