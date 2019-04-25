Pak team advised to be cautious in England

LAHORE: As the national cricket team starts practice in England from Wednesday for the series against the home team, the players have been warned to be cautious during their stay for the series.

The training is being held under head coach Mickey Arthur and other coaching staff. The players will perform different drills to maintain their physical fitness. Batting, bowling and fielding sessions will be conducted to adjust with the weather conditions. The cricketers have been advised to remain cautious during their visit to England.

The warning has been issued to avoid circumstance like past in which players was trapped in illegal practices. The board has barred them to talk with media and go out without the consent of the team manager. According to sources, to avoid fixing type scandals the players have been advised to remain cautious.

The Green Shirts will play three practice matches against Kent, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire on April 27, April 29 and May 1 respectively before the one-off T20I and five ODIs against England.

The World Cup 2019 will commence on May 30 in England and Wales, and Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will open their campaign against West Indies on May 31 at Nottingham.

The Green Shirts will lock horns with arch-rivals India on June 16, and the tickets for the match have already been sold out. Meanwhile, Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq believes that has termed he was an ‘automatic selection’ for the World Cup 2019. The left-handed batsman maintained that he deserved a place in the World Cup squad owing to his performance in the one-day international (ODI) cricket. “My batting average of 55 in ODIs is an answer to all questions,” he stressed. It is worth mentioning here that Imam-ul-Haq has scored 1153 ODI runs in 24 matches with five centuries.

Shadab leaves for England: Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan has left for England for the treatment of his virus related disease, that was revealed just days ago.

Shadab, a crucial part of Pakistan World Cup squad, was ruled out of the series against England after tests revealed a virus that will require treatment and rest for at least four weeks. Yasir Shah was named as Shadab’s replacement for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England. As per reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set-up Shadab appointment with Dr Patrick Kennedy in England to help him fully recover before Pakistan’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against the Windies on May 31 at Trent Bridge. Shadab have claimed 47 wickets in 34 ODIs at an average of 27.74. Meanwhile, the series against England, comprising a T20I and five ODIs, will be played from May 5 to 1.