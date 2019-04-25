Sri Lankaterror attacks condemned

LAHORE: Leaders belonging to different faiths in the country have strongly condemned the bomb attacks in Sri Lankan churches and public places, expressing complete solidarity and sympathy with the affected families and the whole Lankan nation.

The leaders of Islam, Christianity, Sikhism and Hinduism expressed their condemnation of the attacks at a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday led by chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and chairman Majlis-e-Ulama Pakistan and Inter-Religious Council for Peace and Harmony, Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad, while other prominent participants included Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam and others were also present. Dr Abdul Khabeer said massacre at the worship places in New Zealand, Sri Lanka and elsewhere in the world have proved that terrorism has no religion and such carnation was committed under a greater conspiracy to create hatred among different religions.