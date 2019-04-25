close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

PU inks accord with Chinese varsity

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) is collaborating with Wuhan University, China on hybrid rice breeding in Pakistan.

In this regard, a delegation from China consisting of Prof Renshan Zhu, Dr Xianting Wu, Airu Zhu and Guobao Yuan visited the IAGS to sign an MoU between the two institutes. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, External Linkages Director Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and Sayban Group of Industries CEO Azam Cheema were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Niaz said this was the role of universities to work for the betterment of society as well as country. He said PU would promote such research projects which would leave positive impact on society and country.

Later, the Chinese delegation visited the labs and experimental area of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences for hybrid rice production and appreciated the efforts of the institute and its teachers.

