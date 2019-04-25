Order against Dr Amjad declaring him PO set aside

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday set aside an accountability court’s order which declared Dr Murtaza Amjad, son in-law of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, as a proclaimed offender.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed and comprising Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard a petition moved by Ifra Murtaza, daughter of justice (Retd) Iftikhar. She through her counsel pleaded that the NAB Chairman did not approve a reference against Murtaza Amjad. The NAB mischievously got her husband Murtaza Amjad declared a proclaimed offender from an accountability court on September 12, last year. She pointed out that Murtaza Amjad since had not been produced before any court of law. The counsel asked the bench to declare the arrest of the petitioner’s husband illegal and order the NAB to release him immediately. Opposing the petition, NAB prosecutor pleaded that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner was not an aggrieved party to the case. The court, however, heard the arguments from both sides and annulled the trial court’s order. Murtaza Amjad is facing a NAB inquiry into Eden Housing Scheme scam along with his father. According to the NAB inquiry, more than 11,000 people have been affected by this scam.