Five polio teams to get appreciation letters

LAHORE: Five polio teams of different union councils working in different areas have been appreciated on their matchless performance in two days of polio drive and DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed directed the Health Authority CEO to issue them appreciation letters.

DC Ms Saleha Saeed evaluated the performance of each team in a meeting held in Nadir Hall. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Lahore General, Assistant Commissioners, Rep of Unicef and WHO and others. The CEO gave briefing on the performance of polio teams on which the DC appreciated the working of polio workers namely Yasmin and Ayesha (Union Council 8), Nimra and Rizwana (union council 23), Sana Nadeem and Gulzar Shah (Union Council 19) and Neelam and Nargis (Union Council 19) and she also appreciated DDO Health Ravi and Shalimar over outstanding supervision. She stressed all teams to maintain their performance on the third day.

DC Ms Saleha Saeed paid a surprise visit to Mian Mir Hospital and checked the facility being given to the patients. The DC visited ICU, nursery ward, gynaecology ward and general ward. She showed his displeasure over dirtiness in a washroom of nursery ward and directed MS to forthwith ensure cleanliness in all washrooms. On knowing that some officials of sanitary staff are working elsewhere, she immediately directed the hospital MS to call back them and depute them for cleanliness in the hospital.

On her visit to gynaecology ward, she came to know that there is only one female doctor running the entire affairs of the ward on which MS told her that two female doctors had been selected for higher studies.

DC instructed the MS to urgently prepare a case for recruiting new doctors in vacant post. She checked medical, surgery and electrical equipment in hospital. On the complaints of less numbers of benches for sitting of the patients, she directed the hospital administration to prepare a case and submit a detailed report to her office.

She also paid a visit to a polio camp in the hospital and checked the polio vaccination. On knowing less number of delivery cases in the hospital, she directed the WMO to enhance its monthly numbers and sensitise the people of the vicinity to bring their females for delivery cases to the hospital.