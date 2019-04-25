Specialised schools to improve standard of police training: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan said that officials of traffic police should adopt courteous and polite behaviour during their duty and augment prestige of the department by protecting property and lives of people with spirit of service of people.

He said traffic police is actually the face of Punjab police because it interacts with citizens on roads so its congenial dealing with citizens is imperative to further improve the image of Punjab police. He said with increasing population, the traffic police is being equipped with modern training and professional skills to counter traffic issues so that it may perform its duty more efficiently and may rescue precious lives by reducing traffic accidents. He said new specialised schools are being established for improving standard of police training so that efficiency and capabilities of officers and officials may be enhanced with the help of modern policing measures. He expressed these views while addressing the officers and officials at a passing-out parade of first batch of traffic assistants basic recruit course held at police training college Chung. Addl IG training Tariq Masood Yaseen, Addl IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar, Addl IG Special Branch Zaeem Sheikh, DIG Training Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Traffic Punjab Dr Muhammad Akhtar Abbas, DIG R & D Muhammad Faisal Rana, DIG CTD Humayun Basheer Tarar, DIG SPU Sultan Ch DIG Operations Punjab Atta Muhammad, CTO Liaqat Malik along with former police officers, eminent personalities and officers and officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Police Training College Chung Mirza Faran Baig said 580 officials of first basic recruit course of traffic assistants have been trained in accordance with modern standards among which 200 traffic assistants are from Lahore, 175 from Sialkot, 70 from Rawalpindi, 55 from Faisalabad, 55 from Multan and 45 are from Gujranwala. During 39 weeks of training, these officials have been trained regarding traffic management, anti-riot, combat training, public dealing, law, media handling, ethics and character building.

After examining the passing-out parade, the IGP said people are facing severe traffic problems due to increasing population of the province and it is causing accidents on daily basis. To control this issue, first batch of traffic assistants will play a vital role in big cities. He said discipline of traffic always reflects a civilised and educated society and first batch of traffic assistants include many high qualified officials who will bring positive change on the roads by their training and capabilities. He emphasised that traffic assistants should behave the public with courtesy and politely and also ensure public friendly policing by hard work, professional expertise and merit. While paying homage to martyrs of police, the IGP said to solve the issues of heirs of martyrs is his top priority and every possible step will be taken for the welfare of heirs of martyrs. He said: “I am well aware of the fact that brave officials of Punjab police have always ensured their professional duties by sacrificing their lives therefore I started efforts to get approved enhancement in risk allowance and other facilities for the force.”

IGP said elimination of crimes and terrorism is possible with the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and public whereas ‘we are ensuring protection of rights of women and minorities at any cost’. He said police training college is providing best training atmosphere for professional and practical training to the officials. He distributed cash prizes and shields among the best performers.