‘Punjab’s focus on missing facilities in small cities’

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that responsibilities of the Punjab were greater being the largest province and biggest contributor to GDP of Pakistan, while the performance of all units was crucial to make the federation effectively work.

Addressing the 25th Senior Management Course participants on the instructions of the chief minister here Wednesday, he said the Punjab government was activating all of its districts in the new growth strategy to improve the performance of the all units. He said the steps were being taken for the urbanisation in the province by focusing on the missing facilities in small cities and lesser developed areas of the province.

He said the primarily families living below the poverty line were focused on for the social sector uplift by providing Insaf health cards, establishing shelters, cash transfers, and self-sustainable programmes in livestock sectors. He said that SME and cottage industry were other priority areas for the Punjab while the next five-year growth in Punjab was dependent on agriculture so the government was giving proper attention on it as well.

The minister said the government was conducting a spatial strategy through which it would conduct survey to check the available potential and issues in order to develop better policies and development programmes. He also briefed about the available investment opportunities in the Punjab and the steps taken by the government for the promotion and development.

The officials of the planning and development and livestock departments briefed the members of the course about ongoing projects in the province.

The participants acknowledged the information provided by the finance minister and the government officials and appreciated the future growth strategy of the Punjab. Souvenirs were exchanged at the end of the ceremony.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar has directed his officers to timely resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis as they play a pivotal role in boosting the economy of the country.

“It is my top most priority to serve Pakistani expatriates as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Waseem while chairing a meeting. He chaired the meeting to review the departmental progress. The officers briefed him regarding the status of resolved complaints and different departmental matters. OPC Member Farhat Shahid, directors, deputy directors, and other staff members were present.

The Vice-Chairperson directed all the officers to look into all complaints and contact the complainants in case of any query related to complaint. In the meeting, it was discussed that web portal and official website of OPC to be updated with the resolved complaints. The OPC director for legal affairs has been directed to provide legal aid to the complainants.

memorial service: A special memorial service was organised on Wednesday at Bahar Colony, Kot Lakhpat, in connection with the victims of the incident in Sri Lanka’s churches. The event was attended by Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Zakat & Ushr Minister Shaukat Lalika, Energy Minister Dr Akhtar and special adviser to CM Punjab, Awn Ch, and a large number of Christian community members. The participants expressed solidarity with the victims. Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Ijaz Alam said that killing of a single person is in fact killing of all human beings and all religions teach to live with love and peace. He said that on the eve of Easter, attack in Sri Lanka was really shameful and highly condemnable.