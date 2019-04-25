Case registered againstLahore mayor,deputy, others

LAHORE: Civil Lines police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Lahore Mayor Col (r) Mubashar Javed, Deputy Mayor Shahabuddin and more than 15o others over blocking road at Faisal Chowk and setting a bike ablaze on Tuesday.

Gullu Butt, an accused in Model Town killings incident, is also among those booked. The case was registered on the complaint of SI Iqbal under sections 290, 291, 147, 149, 427, 188 PPC, 16 MPO and under section 6 of Punjab Sound System Ordinance 2015. The Mayor had led the protest of chairmen, vice chairmen and general councillors on The Mall. One of the protestors also burnt a bike.

No accused was arrested. Further investigation is underway. kidnapping bid: Traffic wardens foiled an attempt to kidnap a boy at Misri Shah Chowk and also saved his cash on Wednesday.

Three car riders had kidnapped a boy named Sabtain at Fateh Gard. They were passing through Misri Shah Chowk when the boy started screaming and jumped out of the car. The wardens took the boy into their custody. However, the accused persons fled the scene. The victim was carrying Rs 675,000 in cash with him. Further investigation is underway.

Body FOUND: A putrefied body of a young man was recovered from underpass near Mall Road in the Racecourse police limits on Wednesday. The victim yet to be identified was spotted dead by a passerby. Police reached the scene after being informed and shifted the victim to hospital. The victim aged 22 was wearing a red shirt. Police have removed the body to morgue.