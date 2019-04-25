Nisar not expected to take oath: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is not quitting as Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing with him.

Addressing a press conference here at the PR Headquarters, he said Ch Nisar is not expected to take oath as member Punjab Assembly and no change is expected in Punjab in the near future. He said Imran would never spare any corrupt person in the country. He said Asad Umar is a great man, whereas Hafeez Sheikh is an asset for the country.

To a question, he said Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were names of two narratives and Shahbaz is playing on both sides of the wicket. To another question about PPP’s politics, he said Asif Ali Zardari is using his son Bilawal to protect his looted money. "The politics of Zardari is based on a fake testament which was found in the bag of his servant," he added.

He appealed to SC Chief Justice to release those poor innocent account-holders on bails, who were allegedly involved in transferring money to the accounts of Sharifs and Zardaris as the real culprits are enjoying bails.