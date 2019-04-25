Nepra asks Discos to pay back 4 paisa per unit to consumers in May bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday asked the power distribution companies, except K-Electric to pay back four paisa per unit to consumers for being charging them with higher rates in March 2019. The power regulator took this decision in a public hearing here on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for the month under review. This four paisa a unit would be refunded inthe electricity bills of May. In March, the cost of fuel was a little low, whereas power consumers were charged with higher rates. The decision was made to refund the differential amount, the power regulator said.

Cumulatively, the distribution companies would refund Rs280 million to consumers. The adjustment will, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers who consume up to 50 units a month as well as K-Electric consumers.

Nepra took this decision in a public hearing on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the distribution companies (Discos).

The CPPA had sought the permission for increasing of 0.158/unit from power consumers. It told the regulator that it has charged reference fuel price of Rs5.0/unit from consumers in March, while the cost was Rs5.159/unit.

The CCPA revealed that a total of 7621.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity generated in March at total cost of Rs38.099 billion. Net electricity delivered to power distribution companies was 7,470.4GWh, whereas transmission losses came in at 1.80 percent or Rs0.928/unit.