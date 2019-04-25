Fake accounts scam: NAB arrests accountant of Park Lane company

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi arrested accused Muhammad Hanif, Accountant of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and company secretary of M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd in a case of fake bank account scam.

Muhammad Hanif was arrested in case of investigation against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in fake bank accounts scam regarding corruption and corrupt practices in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private limited of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.

As per details, accused in connivance with Muhammad Hanif, Accountant of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd managed to obtain Rs1.5 billion loan from HBL bank, and withdrew the proceed in cash, got prepared pay orders in the name of fake persons and others from the illegal precocity advantages obtained by M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd to hide the beneficial owners.

In the meanwhile, the NAB has shifted Dr Dinshaw Anklesari to NAB Rawalpindi, who was arrested in fake bank account scam from Karachi.