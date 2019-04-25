Man kills wife, injures daughter

KARACHI: A woman was stabbed to death while her daughter injured at their house in the outskirts of a city on Wednesday night. The incident took place at a house located at District Malir’s Soomar Samdhani Goth within the limits of Memon Goth police station. The victims were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment where the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Lateefa Bibi and her injured daughter as Zubaida, 35. According to SHO Raja Tariq, the deceased was allegedly killed by her husband, Jumman who stabbed her to death over a family dispute.