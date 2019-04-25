Ismail inaugurates 767th Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

SUKKUR: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the three-day annual Urs on the occasion of the 767th death anniversary of famous Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan on Wednesday.

The Sindh governor paid rich tributes to the Sufi saint saying Sindh is blessed by great Sufi saints like Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, who preached the message of love, peace and affection and there is a need to spread this message of humanity and tolerance. Imran said devotees from every nook and corner of the country are coming to observe Qalandar’s three-day Urs. He rejected the impression that the province is suffering from financial crisis due to NFC.

The governor said Imran Khan is in a strong position and is making all-out efforts to strengthen the country’s economy and trying to move it towards progress and prosperity. The government is repaying the debts that were borrowed by the former regimes of Pakistan People’s Party and PML-N.

Ismail said the government would soon unleash development and welfare projects. He said PM’s visit to Iran was highly successful adding developing good and healthy relations with the neighbouring countries is in the interest of Pakistan.

To a question, Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan has the authority to change the members of the cabinet and he alone is responsible for the performance of the government.

Talking about NAB, the governor said the Bureau is an independent and autonomous body that takes actions according to their rules and regulation against corruption. He said the government does not interfere into the NAB’s affairs. Talking about the presidential system of the government, the Sindh governor said the presidential form of government is a long standing debate adding that many countries of the world have adopted the system to run the state affairs effectively.

Earlier, DC Jamshoro Capt (retd) Fareed Mustafa briefed the governor about the security measures and informed him about the walk-through gates and CCTV cameras that are installed for the safety of devotees. At least 5,000 police personnel and 1,000 Rangers personnel are also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.