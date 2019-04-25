Angiography suite inaugurated at PAF hospital

KARACHI: First successful angiography was performed in the newly inaugurated suite at the PAF Hospital, Islamabad. Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) inaugurated the suite. The angiography was performed by Dr Professor Amjad Iqbal Butt, Head of Cardiology department, PAF Hospital Islamabad. After this achievement, PAF Hospital can now carry out full range of angiographic and interventional procedures under the supervision of highly qualified and experienced cardiac surgeons. AVM Aamir lauded the efforts of the hospital management and medical staff and advised them to ensure highest quality of medical care to all the patients.

This 300 bed hospital is a state of the art facility, providing valuable health services in medicine, surgery, gynecology, radiology, pathology, ENT, eye, paediatrics, psychiatry, physiotherapy, anesthesia, skin, orthopedic and pain management. The hospital is equipped with most modern facilities including CT Scan, MRI, digital radiography, mammography, color doppler, blood bank and laboratory as well as ICUs.