PM phones Lankan counterpart, offers assistance in counter-terrorism steps

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe Wednesday and reiterated Pakistan’s offer of assistance to Sri Lanka in counter-terrorism measures.

While condemning the terrorist attacks that took place on Easter Sunday, the premier conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and profound prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said the people of Pakistan were deeply grieved over the loss of lives and stood with their Sri Lankan brethren at this hour of grief. Being the worst sufferers of terrorism, we can feel the pain of our Sri Lankan brethren, he added. He said terrorism knew no boundaries, no religion and threatened the peace of entire region and the world.

He said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and would continue to provide every possible support for elimination of this menace.