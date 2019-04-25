close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 25, 2019

Man, boy killed in firing

National

PESHAWAR: A nine-year-old boy and another person died in a firing incident in Sarband on Wednesday. Officials said armed men opened fire on one Meena Baz in Sarband.

Meena Baz was killed and a child, Samiullah, sustained injuries. Sami was taken to hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries. Police said they were conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

