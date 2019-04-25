Man, boy killed in firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A nine-year-old boy and another person died in a firing incident in Sarband on Wednesday. Officials said armed men opened fire on one Meena Baz in Sarband.
Meena Baz was killed and a child, Samiullah, sustained injuries. Sami was taken to hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries. Police said they were conducting raids to arrest the culprits.
