Five killed as landslide hits minibus in IHK

SRINAGAR: At least five people, including three women, were killed and nine others injured Wednesday after a minibus carrying passengers was hit by landslide in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), police said.

The incident occurred on a mountainous road at Piyakul Karra village of Doda district, about 230km south of Srinagar city. "Today a mini-bus carrying local passengers came under a landslide here killing five people and injuring nine others," a police official posted in Gandoh Bhallesa said. "The dead include three women. All the injured have been removed to hospital for treatment." Local government officials said the mini-bus was plying on a muddy patch when it came under debris and rocks following a sudden landslide. Eyewitnesses said police with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the mangled vehicle and carried the injured to the hospital.