Five killed as landslide hits minibus in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: At least five people, including three women, were killed and nine others injured Wednesday after a minibus carrying passengers was hit by landslide in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), police said.
The incident occurred on a mountainous road at Piyakul Karra village of Doda district, about 230km south of Srinagar city. "Today a mini-bus carrying local passengers came under a landslide here killing five people and injuring nine others," a police official posted in Gandoh Bhallesa said. "The dead include three women. All the injured have been removed to hospital for treatment." Local government officials said the mini-bus was plying on a muddy patch when it came under debris and rocks following a sudden landslide. Eyewitnesses said police with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the mangled vehicle and carried the injured to the hospital.
SRINAGAR: At least five people, including three women, were killed and nine others injured Wednesday after a minibus carrying passengers was hit by landslide in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), police said.
The incident occurred on a mountainous road at Piyakul Karra village of Doda district, about 230km south of Srinagar city. "Today a mini-bus carrying local passengers came under a landslide here killing five people and injuring nine others," a police official posted in Gandoh Bhallesa said. "The dead include three women. All the injured have been removed to hospital for treatment." Local government officials said the mini-bus was plying on a muddy patch when it came under debris and rocks following a sudden landslide. Eyewitnesses said police with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the mangled vehicle and carried the injured to the hospital.