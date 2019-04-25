Iesco, Lesco asked to ensure transparency in AMI metre project

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has asked the two distribution companies to ensure transparency in the $488 million ADB-funded AMI metre project which is being executed in Lahore and Islamabad.

A review meeting on progress of project in Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) was held on Wednesday with Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali in the chair.

Secretary Power Division while expressing satisfaction over the process emphasised ensuring transparency during all stages of the project execution. He further directed that the AMI metres should be user friendly for consumers in both the Discos.

The meeting was apprised that the project in both Discos is in advance stage and bidding evaluation process is under way in Iesco and Lesco and bids are ready to be floated. The meeting was further briefed that in Lesco, the AMI project cost is estimated at $300 million while that of Iesco its estimate are around $188 million with 80pc ADB and 20pc own source funding module.