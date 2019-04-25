AG Sindh inaugurates Pension Centers in four cities

Mirpurkhas: Accountant General Sindh, Mr. Ghufran Memon inaugurated the Sindh Pension Centers at District Accounts Offices Badin, Mithhi, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas.

Sindh Pension Centers have been established to provide one-window operation for the facilitation of the retired employees of Sindh government and their families. So far, fifteen Sindh Pension Centers have started providing facilities to the pensioners all over the province.

Mr. Memon said that pension was his passion and his vision was to provide all the emoluments to the pensioners right on the day of his retirement.

He added, “Now under the new online Direct Credit System (DCS), pensioners are getting their payments directly in their bank accounts.

I am glad that nearly 90 percent of the pensioners throughout the Sindh are now on DCS.” Mr. Memon informed that from the next financial year, AG Sindh would start paying 65 percent of anticipatory pension if the complete pension case are not submitted by the departments.

He further apprised that Sindh General Provident Fund Centers has been established by the Finance department, government of Sindh in AG Sindh and would be inaugurated on 9th May 2019.*****