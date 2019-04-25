Seven suspected criminals arrested

The paramilitary force arrested seven more suspected criminals in raids in the city on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said six suspects, identified as Shah Fahad Raisani, Khursheed Salman Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Salman and Sher Ali, were arrested in Defence, Model Colony, Bahadurabad and Baldia Town.

The men were said to be involved in a number of robbery, street crime and drug peddling cases. In a raid in Chakiwara, Muhammad Azeem was held for operating a drug den in the area. Paramilitary soldiers were said to have seized weapons and narcotics, and recovered looted items from the suspects, who were handed over to police.