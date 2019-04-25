Water tanker knocks 21-year-old man dead

A young man was killed and two others were wounded in a collision between a motorcycle and a water tanker in Malir on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Raza Mobile Market within the limits of the Malir City police station. Responding to information about the incident, ambulances from different welfare associations reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The police said that the man perished when a speedy water tanker hit the motorcycle, adding that the driver of the tanker managed to escape while the police impounded the vehicle. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Schon Asif while the injured as 21-year-old Ravin and 20-year-old Vicky. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Seven injured

Nearly half of a dozen passengers were injured in a collision between a speedy Hiace van and a passenger bus in the Gulshan-e-Maymar police remits. The injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment by rescuers.

The Police said that the crash victims were travelling in the Hiace van, and they were said to be the teaching staff of a law enforcement agency. They were identified as 26-year-old Anum, 25-year-old Gulzara, 32-year-old Zubaida, 29-year-old Shahzia, 27-year-old Mehreen, 35-year-old Farah, and 34-year-old Farooq. No case has been registered while an investigation is underway.