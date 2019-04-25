Commercial penalties

Under the latest amendments in its local government law, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of the PTI is committing a great injustice against the people of University Town in Peshawar. Illegal commercialisation of residential areas in University Town has been a long-held complaint. The unregulated and illegal commercial activities of offices, education institutes, hotels etc creates a number of problems like parking issues, accidents, littering, noise pollution, tree cutting, encroachment and increase in crimes in the area. The increased number of people in the area also puts a strain on local resources like water, gas, electricity, sewage, solid waste management etc, which were not constructed for such use.

The previous PTI provincial government of Pervaiz Khattak had, to the dismay of University Town residents, allowed commercial activities there on the assurance that it was a temporary order to allow time for commercial businesses to find alternative areas. But now they have back-tracked on their assurance. The KP government has failed to create alternative commercial areas in Peshawar and is now dumping problems on the locals, while allowing any residential building to be converted into a commercial one by paying a fee. We request ex-KP CM Pervaiz Khattak and Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill their earlier promise by stopping commercial activities in residential areas, while creating alternative commercial spaces in Peshawar. We also request that commercial buildings in residential sectors should pay a monthly fee not less than Rs20,000 per home to their neighbours as penalty for causing them inconvenience by operating in a residential area, and to discourage such activities in residential areas.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer ( Peshawar )