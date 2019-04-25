For Nishwa

The Darul Sehat hospital in Karachi reportedly killed an innocent toddler by their negligence by giving her a high dosage of potassium chloride. The child couldn’t survive and died at another hospital where she was under treatment.

How much longer will we have to endure this? When will hospitals stop hiring staff that doesn’t have any knowledge regarding their work, nor any etiquettes or training on how to deal with patients and their problems. How much longer will our lives be taken for granted? Due to such crimes, people are also losing their faith in those doctors and hospitals that are working hard and ethically. The government should take serious action against healthcare facilities that don’t value human life. Every single person who is involved in Nishwa’s murder case must get justice.

Yumna Arsalan Bharde ( Karachi )

*****

A nine-month-old girl, Nishwa was paralysed after being administered ‘the wrong injection’ by ‘untrained nursing staff’ at the hospital she was taken to. When Nishwa’s condition started to worsen, she was kept on ventilator for one week at the hospital. Afterwards, she was shifted to a private hospital. On January 22, the little soul died in the private hospital.

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to look into this matter and provide justice to Nishwa. Every possible action should be taken against such doctors and nurses for not taking their responsibilities seriously and treating their patients so recklessly.

Areeba Syed ( Karachi )