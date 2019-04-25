Good selection

This refers to the letter ‘Bad selection’ (April 21) by Mohammad Muslim Shaikh. The writer took exception to the selection of Imam-ul-Haq for the World Cup squad, but he did not propose an alternate opener who was more consistent than Imam. Pakistanis are very emotional on the performance of the cricket team and expect the team to win every world cup or trophy. The results of recent cricket matches show that Australia, Afghanistan, and English teams have had a turn-around in their performance and the world cup could be anyone’s catch.

The selection committee should have given a chance to Umar Khan in place of Yasir Shah in view of his performance in the PSL. Mohammad Rizwan could have been tried against England as well. However, the selection committee has selected the best of the lot overall.

Dr Najeeb A Khan ( Boston )