46 cargo agents defaulter of millions of rupees, PAC body told

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday was informed that around 46 foreign Pax and Cargo agents were defaulters of millions of rupees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The audit officials told the sub-committee of the PAC that the PIA failed to recover the amount from the PAX and Cargo agents who disappeared due to incompetence and negligence of the PIA administration.

The meeting of sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its Chairperson Hina Rabbani Khar in which the audit paras relating to the Aviation Division for the year 2012-13 were examined. The audit officials also pointed that the amount of over Rs120 million,which was outstanding against the cargo agents, has been written off.

The audit officials told the sub-committee that during the audit in 2012, it was observed that that an amount of Rs320 million was outstanding against 46 foreign Pax agents own and Rs30 million outstanding against Cargo agents of the PIA.

The audit officials told the committee that officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told the Departmental Accounting Committee in 2012 that an amount of Rs80 million has been recovered.

The sub-committee was surprised when it was informed that the Departmental Accounting Committee of the CAA was held in 2019 after 2012.

The officials of the PIA and CAA told the sub-committee that those Pax and Cargo agents, who were pointed out as a defaulters, were abroad but now they were untraceable so that an amount of Rs120.8 million was written off.

On the query of the committee, it was told to the committee that Tariq Karmani was a chairman of the PIA in that period and it was the authority of the Board of Directors to make a decision of write off the outstanding amount. The audit officials told the committee that they were not being provided the record in this regard.

Convener of the Sub-committee of the PAC Hina Rabbani Khar expressed her annoyance for not settling the 10-year old case and said that the committee time was being wasted as the officials come into the market without doing proper preparations.

The officials of the CAA told the committee that when the agents went bankrupt then it was always to recover the outstanding amount.

Hina Rabbani Khar observed that if the timely action was taken then the amount could be recovered. The Sub-committee of the PAC referred the audit paras back to the Departmental Accounting Committee.