‘If BJP wins, India will decrease venomous policies against Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Dr Preetam Singh, Professor of Economics in Oxford University, has said that this time elections are very important in India and if BJP wins, it would restructure the system though he did not see much prospectus for the extremist Hindu party.

Dr Preetam was speaking on “On-going elections in India” to a session of senior journalists here at National Press Club. M Ziauddin was in the chair.

Dr Preetam said that whenever Britain was weak, industrialisation took place in India. He said that people wanted a very strong nationhood in India, and Jinnah and Gandhi were focused on idea of nation-state. He said that many in India did not want a change from white to brown capitalist.

He said that Congress ruled India most of the time and Communist Party of India was the major opposition party. There was demand of reorganising states on linguistic basis. He said that a big change occurred in 1977 when the elections were won by non-Congress groups.

Prof Preetam in his eloquent discourse said that Nehru was not a socialist and was for a state capitalism which had disadvantages also. In foreign policy, he said, India decided a policy of non-alignment which helped India. He said that the Far East countries developed due to export economic model. There was severe balance of payment crisis in 1999 when Jan Sangh developed and became harbinger of BJP. He said that Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister but main power was with Sonia Gandhi. According to him, Manmohan was genuinely interested in poverty reduction. He said that neo-liberal policy enable provisions to protect poor but IMF, WB did not like it as according to them wages should be determined by market forces. He said Modi as CM of Gujarat used sub-nationalism for support. He presented idea of strong state nationally as well as economically.

He said Congress committed massive violations of Human Rights in Kashmir, Punjab, Nagaland and Mizoram. He said Congress projected secularism. Modi was for nationalism and vowed to make India strong. He said Manmohan had little political power which rested with Sonia whereas Modi enjoyed enormous economic power which he used in elections.

Dr Preetam said that Muslim were never as terrorized as in BJP rule. He said they did not take Muslims to hospitals in Gujarat. He said 14% of population (Muslims) is in constant fear. He said that Sikhs and Dalits were also in fear.

Congress became gradually weak and regional parties got strengthened especially in UP and Behar.

He said that 70 per cent of BJP legislators were from central India. He said this time regional parties are making inroads which lost last time due to multiple candidates contesting BJP. Muslims also support regional parties. Congress also but it is not that relevant. BJP may lose in UP and Behar, he said adding that Malayam Singh Yadev of UP is only political leader never compromised with BJP.

In the Question Hour, Dr Preetam said that returning Indian pilot was a very good gesture of Premier Imran but Modi developed national sentiment out of it. Answering a question will Pulwama restructure BJP image out of nationalism, he replied he hoped not. He said Atal Bihari Bajpayee rule was masked he being a cultured person and wanted a slow and steady path. Fundamentally, there is no difference between the two BJP governments, he opined. He said that Bajpayee depended upon coalition partners while Modi had absolute majority. He said that Minar e Pakistan visit showed Bajpayee’s genuineness. He said language is very important in South India and Modi’s denial to visit Pakistan was a “good for his policy.” He said Modi is for pure capital development and Hindutva is a tool. He said Modi visited Nawaz Sharif to have capitalist development.

Replying a question, he said Sikhs should have realised in 1947 there will be massive migration in Punjab. He said hurried departure of Britishers was a cause of massive bloodshed in India. Muslim and Sikh war veterans increased bloodbath in 1947, he observed.

He said if BJP wins, India will decrease venomous policies against Pakistan. He said Nepal has greater Hindu population percentage-wise than India itself but is constantly threatened by New Delhi. Answering a question, Preetam Singh said that despite corruption, Indian Left is more sincere. He said Kashmiris neither want to be part of Pakistan nor of India. Modi presenting as if they want to go to Pakistan. He said ultimately solution will come through negotiations. If Modi does away with 270-A, it will be disastrous for India. He said your PM makes strange statements like supporting Modi in elections. Imran may be taking example of Nixon and China where Nixon belonged to Rightist Republican Party, he hinted.

He said that Global Warming is the biggest threat and all policies must be made keeping in mind environmental dimension including CPEC. China built infrastructure which UK did when providing aid to other countries, he said adding that Chinese are not repressive towards other countries and treat equally. He said that India is also apprehensive of Khalistan to follow suit if Kashmir becomes independent.