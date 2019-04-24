close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Teachers protest arrest of two colleagues

National

April 24, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: Female teachers of the government schools protested Tuesday the arrest of two female teachers under Child Protection Act.

The protest procession started from Government Comprehensive Girls high school Abbottabad marched different roads and ended at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Accompanied by male teachers, protesters were carrying banners placards against the arrest of two female teachers of Government Primary School, Karimpura Abbottabad. The two were booked under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection Act after by a video went viral on social media where the teachers were seen subjecting a schoolchild to corporal punishment. Both the female teachers were suspended by the Education Department and handed to police which later produced them in a judicial magistrate.

