Replace me with a better person, Yasmin offers Imran

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said only Prime Minister Imran Khan has the authority to remove her from her office.

In a talk with a private TV channel, she said that she might not be coming up to expectations of the prime minister. She offered that the premier could replace her if he found a more suitable person for serving the health ministry.

To a question, she said all party members of the Punjab Assembly were with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and she was comfortable in working with the incumbent chief minister.