Prices of 395 drugs reduced

ISLAMABAD: Chief Drug Controller has informed all the chemists that the government has reduced the prices of 395 drugs, therefore, they must change these medicines with distributors.

According to the notification, the chemists have been warned of strict action if medicines with old prices were found at their medical stores and pharmacies. The chemists have been asked to inform the concerned drug inspector if any distributor refuses to change the medicines or did not issue claim of the returned medicines.

The federal cabinet approved the summary of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday evening. The prices of about 1,500 medicines were raised by about 70 to 80 percent. However, on Tuesday, the cabinet did about 30 to 45 percent reduction in the prices of 395 drugs.

The prices of medicines were also raised last year by 30 to 150 percent.

Some of the widely used medicines the prices of which have been reduced include Daonil tablets , Avil syrup, Fexet D tablets , Coughex syrup, Valsartan (Amlodipine ) tablets, Myconate H Cream, Ampiclox drops, Kenacomb cream, Actifed DM tablets, Buscopan, Ulsanic syrup, Tofranil tablets, Velosef suspension, Citralka syrup, Haemaccel infision, Hydreline syrup, Negram suspension, Metodine suspension, Mucain suspension, Entox P tablets, all anti-TB tablets, Tenormin tablets, Tenorit tablets, Iboprufen tablets, Metformin tablets, Norvasc tablets Cefespan capsule, suspension, Claforon injection, Ciproxin infusion, Fortum injection, Tarivid tablets, Dalacine lotion, capsules, Nerobion tablets, injections, Bronochol syrup, Bonjela gel, Burnol cream, diclofenac sodium, Nuberol Forte, Spiromide, Synflex tablets.

There is a vast range of other medicines, including, anti-histamine, anti-cough, antibiotic, the prices of which have been reduced.