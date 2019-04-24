Sindh minister’s name removed from ECL

KARACHI: PPP leader and provincial minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh’s name has been removed from the ECL in an ongoing probe into the long-running money-laundering and fake bank accounts case, Geo News reported.

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh’s name was placed on the no-fly list in December last year, after he was named as one of the suspects in a report by a JIT probing the case. He was among the 172 people included on the ECL in connection with the money-laundering scam. However, following the recommendation of the JIT later, the minister’s name was taken off the no-fly list.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money- laundering from fictitious accounts, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July last year in connection with the probe. Zardari’s other close aide and Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August 2018. Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money collected from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.