Five three-star generals get new postings

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced posting and transfers of five three-star officers, four of them were promoted in second week of this month.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan has been appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur in place of Lt Gen Javed Bokhari who is retiring this month.

The newly promoted Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue to serve as Vice Chief of General Staff at General Headquarters.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who is also among four Generals getting promotion as three-star officers earlier this month has been posted as Adjutant General at GHQ in place of retiring Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider.

Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been appointed ad Director General Joint Staff while Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood posted as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology in place of Lt Gen Shahid Iqbal Baig.