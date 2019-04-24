close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Criminal killed in police encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A criminal was killed in an encounter with Gojra police on Tuesday.

Gojra Sadr police received information that one Bilal Ahmad Jat was shot at and injured by outlaws at the outhouse of Rana Khadim Hussain in Chak 353/JB.

Police followed the outlaws who entered an outhouse. Meanwhile, police force from other police stations reached the spot and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar led the police in an armoured vehicle. An encounter continued between police and the

outlaws and hundreds of bullets were fired from both sides. Police also used teargas.

Scores of people watched the encounter and several took clips of the encounter. When firing stopped, police entered the outhouse and found body of an outlaw identified as Muhammad Shafiq of Sheikhupura. Villagers took out a rally in the support of police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan