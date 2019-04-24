Criminal killed in police encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: A criminal was killed in an encounter with Gojra police on Tuesday.

Gojra Sadr police received information that one Bilal Ahmad Jat was shot at and injured by outlaws at the outhouse of Rana Khadim Hussain in Chak 353/JB.

Police followed the outlaws who entered an outhouse. Meanwhile, police force from other police stations reached the spot and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar led the police in an armoured vehicle. An encounter continued between police and the

outlaws and hundreds of bullets were fired from both sides. Police also used teargas.

Scores of people watched the encounter and several took clips of the encounter. When firing stopped, police entered the outhouse and found body of an outlaw identified as Muhammad Shafiq of Sheikhupura. Villagers took out a rally in the support of police.